From filling stadiums with Camila Cabello to stopping singing due to mental health problems

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes, who became world famous for performing the song ‘Señorita’ with his then-partner, singer Camila Cabello, has announced through his social networks that he will postpone his tour ‘Wonder, The World Tour’, his fifth World Tour, to focus on his mental health, which has been affected lately by not being able to find a middle ground between his professional career and his personal life.

On this tour, which has an estimated duration of just over a year, the singer will visit more than 38 cities in the United States and the main cities in Canada in 2022. He also plans to visit Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, and Ireland in 2023.



“It breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I will have to postpone the next three weeks of the show in Uncasville, Connecticut, until further notice,” Shawn Mendes wrote on his social networks. In the official statement, the singer also indicated that he has been doing massive tours for the last eight years of his life, but that it has always been difficult for him to stay away from his loved ones for so long, and that is why he has decided to take some time. . “I’ve been on tour since I was 15 years old and to be honest it’s always been hard being on the road away from friends and family.” In addition, he assured that, after the break in his career due to the pandemic in 2020, he believed that he was ready to go on stage again, since those months of rest served him to disconnect a little from the outside world, but everything seems indicate that it was not. “After a couple of years off the road I felt like I was ready to come back but it was a premature decision and unfortunately the weight of the road and the pressure has caught up with me and I have reached a breaking point. by Camila Cabello.

In fact, in the statement, the artist emphasizes that this decision was not made at random and much less irresponsibly, since he consulted with his entire work team and with various mental health experts. “After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates, I promise I’ll let you know, I love you,” Mendes concluded.

It is necessary to mention that Shawn Mendes has already gone through this type of crisis in previous years. Some time ago, the interpreter of ‘Treat You Better’ told ‘The Guardian’ the following: “I was very close, extremely close to leaving everything. But then I realized that the problem was not in the industry, but the way I moved in it. I allowed the industry to control what I did, instead of me being in control of my life.”