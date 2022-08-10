Fortnite x Rocket League: new leaked event; All the details

A new event of Rocket League arrives at Fortnite, and we found out thanks to a leak by Epic Games itself. This is a small event of the Creative Mode of fortnite battle royalethanks to which we can obtain a series of free rewards. Just below we tell you everything we know about it:

Fortnite x Rocket League: New August 2022 Event

At around 1:30 p.m. CEST on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Epic Games decrypted the pak1003 container of the file system currently used in Fortnite. In this container there are files that reference both a set of Rocket League missions in Fortnite as well as their respective rewards.

The specific missions are the following:

Eliminate opponents in a Rocket League Live Team Battle Royale (0/3) – Reward: Golden Goal Graffiti

Eliminate opponents in a Rocket League Live Team Battle Royale (0/7) – Reward: Arena Champion Hang Glider

Deal damage to opponents in a Rocket League Live Team Battle Royale (0/250) – Reward: Nice Shot!

Deal damage to opponents in a Rocket League Live Team Battle Royale (0/1,500) – Reward: Rocket League Trophy backpack accessory

These Missions will be available from 08/09/2022 at 17:30 CEST until 08/15/2022 at 09:00 CEST. Here we tell you how to complete them.

In short, the event consists of playing on the Rocket League Live Creative map, eliminating opponents and dealing damage to them to get a new Rocket League spray, hang glider, emote and backpack for free in Fortnite. There is no experience that we can level up with as a reward. The map code from Rocket League Live is 8205-6994-2065.

In our Fortnite guide we help you with multiple aspects of the game, including how to level up fast or how to complete all the Missions. Don’t miss it!

Sources: Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration