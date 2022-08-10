Fortnite: the most embarrassing emotes to use in games | Gestures | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

The emotes or gestures in Fortnite they are fun to use in games. Some are even used to taunt opponents who have been defeated, but let’s just say they’re a necessary evil. There are some that are more interesting than others, just as there are several that are embarrassing.

Let’s take a look at what’s currently available on Fortnite to tell you what are the five emotes that are embarrassing to use in games of Fortnite.

FORTNITE | ninja-style

Ninja Style made its debut in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1. It is part of the Ninja Bundle, which is an Icon Series cosmetic set inspired by Richard Tyler Blevins. The items were great, but the emote lagged behind. Making a character wave their hands back and forth isn’t really something worth showing off. Eventually, it went from cool to terrifying.

FORTNITE | It’s Go Time

Watching a character hold his urine is not fun at all. It was added to the game in Chapter 1 Season 6 and could be obtained by unlocking level 46 in the Battle Pass. Since it was added to the game during the OG days, it was safe to say it was fun, but it got embarrassing as time went by.

FORTNITE | boneless

It had its popularity in Chapter 1 Season 4, but the allure faded over time. While waving your hands to make an emoticon is entertaining, there is no long-term value to be found. Once done a couple of times, there is nothing new to see.

FORTNITE | Paws & Claws

This emote was released in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 had its time of popularity. After a while, watching a human-sized character cat-pet in the air isn’t fun at all.

FORTNITE | Fadangle

Fandangle was introduced to Fortnite during Chapter 1 Season 8. According to information from numerous Item Shop trackers, it was last available for purchase 901 days ago. This makes it one of the rarest emotes loopers can have in their lockers. Unfortunately, it’s also one of the most embarrassing.

