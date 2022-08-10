Cristiano Malgioglio, surprise statements for the actress: “for her I could become heterosexual”. Her words without filters, as it is in her style, while the expectation grows for her debut as a host on Rai 3 with ‘Mi casa es tu casa’. Tv Blog will explain the format: “the program will take place right in the singer-songwriter’s house in Rome, where he will welcome some guests with whom he will talk, play, sing, dine, in short, he will do all those things that are usually done when welcoming a guest at home “.

“Everything will have an authentically informal flavor between the various rooms of the house, this to dig into the intimate dimension of the guest on duty, in a live-deferred that will thus be able to capture the truest possible moments of these dialogues”. In short, a guaranteed show. After all, Cristiano got used to this and more with his divisive ways. He knows something about Chanel Terrero, targeted by the cantate at Eurovision.

Cristiano Malgioglio: “For Jennifer Lopez I would become straight”

At Adnkronos he had declared: “I must say that she is beautiful and dances very well but hers is a summer song. A European reggaeton. It’s a Jennifer Lopez discount store ”. The former Big Brother Vip contestant had taken a step back: “I meant she is a little Jennifer Lopez. It wasn’t an offense but I apologize. But I didn’t influence anyone, they had already voted ”. (Read also “Skip it all”. GF Vip, Adriana Volpe and Sonia Bruganelli still without substitutes)

Always at the microphones of Adnkronos he had justified himself. “The Spaniards made a tragedy of it. They did not understand the irony of my comments. I honestly gave judgments I believed in, always seasoned with a few jokes ”. Jennifer Lopez is the object of Cristiano’s desire. At the weekly Oggi he tells of having a real weakness: “she is the only one for which I could become heterosexual”.

And again: “I have three tattoos dedicated to her”, she says, confiding that she has now forgotten the mysterious Turkish boyfriend of whom she has long talked about because he has fallen in love “with another person, who does not know it yet”. Cristiano then spoke of his imminent return on TV. “My character has long been considered uncomfortable: I was out of the ordinary and too far ahead of my time. They were afraid of me ”.

