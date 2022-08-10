Five actors who could have been Wolverine in X-Men before Hugh Jackman – FayerWayer

Wolverines is, underlined and in bold, Hugh Jackman. Since he made his appearance in 2000 in X-Men, the Australian won over, not without some problem, fans of Marvel. But He wasn’t the number one candidate to play the raging mutant in the saga.

X-Men is a Marvel classic that came to the big screen thanks to 20th Century Fox. Based on the story created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, brings together a group of mutants who, between the contempt and fear of human beings, fight to protect humanity.

“It is eternally fascinating to me. He is incredibly human and a great kind of antihero and tragic figure.” — Hugh Jackman on Wolverine

The saga had 13 films, not only focused on the group, but on the individual stories of Wolverine, Deadpool and Dark Phoenix. Since recent times, due to contractual issues, may be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that began in 2008.

In 2000, Bryan Singer, director of five of the films in the saga, including the original, He had a special actor to play Wolverine, but he gave him the thumbs down for another project for more than reasonable reasons. However, he recommended Jackman, who ultimately got the role.

Who was that actor? And what others chose to have the claws? We draw on the X-Men trivia in IMDb and in Cinemablend to extract the “what if” of the protagonist.

Russell Crowe could be Wolverine, but…

Russell Crowe He was preferred to play Wolverine, but the shooting time coincided with another movie: Gladiator. The New Zealander was not wrong. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Singer’s first choice to play Wolverine was Russel Crowe. The New Zealander was excited about the possibility, but by then he was busy with another project: Ridley Scott’s Gladiator. And he chose well, because the role of Máximo Décimo Meridio gave him the Oscar for Best Actor in 2000.

But Crowe recommended an Australian who had two modest film roles in 1999, in Erskineville Kings and Paperback Hero, albeit with a long career on Australian television and stage: Hugh Jackman. After a casting, he gave it the go-ahead.

Glenn Danzig

Glenn Danzig The musician had a good chance of playing Wolverine, but his musical career prevented him. (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

This American musician was taken into account by 20th Century Fox to embody the mutant, but a clause in his contract affected his tours: he had to stay on the set of X-Men for many months.

Jean Claude Van Damme

Jean Claude Van Damme Van Damme came from starring in Street Fighter in the 90s. (Richard Bord/Getty Images)

Another of the studio’s options, remembering that in the 90s he played Guile in the movie Street Fighter. In addition, the attitude of the Belgian and the way he fought helped him, although the accent affected him. Finally, he was not taken into account.

Edward Norton

Edward Norton He would end up being the Hulk… but only for a movie. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

He was on the final list of actors to play Wolverine, but refused to audition. He would later star in The Incredible Hulk (2008), being ruled out of the sequels due to several run-ins with the production.

Mel Gibson

Mel Gibson The Lethal Weapon star was in 20th Century Fox’s plans to take on the clutches of Wolverine. (John Phillips/Getty Images)

Another actor rooted in Australia (he was born in New York, but has the nationality of the oceanic country) who could have been Wolverine. Gibson appeared on Fox’s list to opt for the role, and was even in concept art for the character, but it ultimately didn’t fit.

Bonuses: Bob Hoskins

Bob Hoskins Sticking to the character early on, he wasn’t a bad Wolverine. (David Montgomery/Getty Images)

Yes, Bob Hoskins, Mario Bros. in that flop movie about the Nintendo character, was writer Chris Claremont’s favorite to take on the claws. Remember that the original Wolverine is short and hairy, and Hoskins, in the late ’90s, could almost perfectly embody him. In the end he opted for a larger figure, like Jackman.