First image of Johnny Depp as Louis XV in the movie Jeanne du Barry

The production marks Depp’s first role in a feature film in three years, and follows on the heels of his victory in the libel trial against his ex-wife. Amber Heard.

What is Jeanne du Barry about in the new Johnny Depp movie?

The ambitious drama is loosely inspired by the life of Jeanne duBarrythe last royal mistress of Louis XV at the court of Versailles, after Madame de Pompadour.

Born into poverty, she was a working class young woman hungry for culture and pleasure who uses her intelligence and charm to climb the rungs of the social ladder one by one.

She becomes the favorite companion of Louis XV. Unaware of her courtesan status, she regains an appetite for life thanks to her relationship. They fall madly in love. Against all decorum and etiquette, Jeanne moves to Versailles, where her arrival scandalizes the court.

Other cast members include Benjamin Laverne, Pierre-Richard, Melvil Poupaud, Noemie Lvovsky, Pascal Gregory and Indian Hair.

Jeanne duBarry is the sixth feature film Maiwenn and the most ambitious production to date after policewinner of the Jury Prize at Cannes 2011; my king by which emmanuel bercot won the award for best actress at Cannes in 2015, and the semi-autobiographical work DNAwhich was honored with the special seal of Cannes 2020.

In addition to directing and co-starring, Maiwenn also co-wrote the script with Teddy Lussi-Modeste.