Fast and Furious 10 begins filming and Vin Diesel reveals his new logo and official title

The tenth installment of ‘Fast & Furious’ it is taking shape. Vin Diesel, the leader of the Toretto clan and cornerstone of the franchise, has announced the beginning of the shooting of the tape. The actor, who is used to sharing the news of the productions in which he participates (especially this one, since he is also a producer), He has also taken the opportunity to reveal the logo of the film, which in English will be titled ‘Fast X’.

Has been in social networks where Diesel has revealed the film’s logo, whose X refers to the Roman numeral 10. With a brief “Day one…“, the actor made it clear that he was also referring to the fact that filming has begun.

The ninth installment was one of the titles that helped bring audiences back to theaters in 2021being the fifth highest-grossing film of the year, by grossing $726.2 million worldwide.

The expectation is very high, since ‘Fast & Furious 10’ It is the beginning of the end, as it is the first part of the farewell to the franchise, which will say goodbye in style with an eleventh installment. The film brings back veterans like Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Sung Kang, John Cena, Cardi B, and Helen Mirren.

In addition to seeing the usual suspects from the franchise, there will be new additions, starting with Jason Momoa. The ‘Aquaman’ actor will get into the skin of the villain of this tenth installment. Brie Larson, Captain Marvel, also joins the saga. change the speed of aviation for that of the engine with a character that, at the moment, is a mystery.

With justin lin Again in the direction, Chris Morgan – who already wrote the scripts for six of the previous installments and the spin-off ‘Hobbs & Shaw’ – is in charge of the script. ‘Fast & Furious 10’ is scheduled to premiere in on May 19, 2023.





