Fashionable Apple, that of Kim Kardashian: born a pair of earphones in collaboration with the Instagram star

An Apple never seen before, the one that will collaborate with the hugely popular Kim Kardashian, known to most for being one of the most famous influencers of Instagram and, in general, of the social world.

The popularity of Kardashian it also passes from the world of hi-tech. The note Kim Kardashianthe one who is probably the most famous of the Kardashian / Jenner sisters, has given way to a collaboration to be envied. AppleIn the case Beatsone of its branch companies, would in fact be ready to market a variant of its own Beats Fit Pro – true wireless earphones – created in collaboration with Kim Kardashian.

In short, the American celebrity would therefore be the first, among the possible candidates between now and the next few years, to actively collaborate with Apple in the creation of an exclusive product. According to Kim Kardashian herself, the latter would have actively participated in the realization of the product with the giant of Cupertino. Obviously we are not faced with a distortion of the product, as much as one variant in chromatic terms of the body and the earphones themselves.

Three new colors: Kim Kardashian directly explains why

In fact, it would be three new color options, all chosen by the Instagram star: Moon (the clearest), Dunes (the median one) and finally Earth (the darkest). A dictated choice, second Kim Kardashianfrom the desire to “to disappear”The earphones while wearing them. In fact, the colors would trace – for better or worse – the different skin tones, blending in with the wearer. In fact, the same celebrity would have claimed that, in the current state of the market, there are not many “neutral” products, capable of disappearing once worn.

Availability for the European market, excluding Italy, is set for August 16, 2022. The price? € 229.95the exact same as the basic version of the Beats Fit Pro. The technical characteristics will also follow the most popular and currently available variant. We leave you to the video of Beats starring Kim Kardashian: