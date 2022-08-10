Famous mature women who are the image of brands

Aging is a natural process, part of life. And yet, in the world of fashion and the beautyhas been a taboo for many years, especially for the female sector: turning 40 or 50 used to be considered a point of no return, and older ages were invisible.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here

But times are changing and now it is more and more common for celebrities of these ages continue to lead campaigns for the main beauty firmswho bet on a more natural and real brand image.

DISCOVER!

Personal and dermatological care, a growing trend

Gray hair?: The trend points to the beauty of naturalness

These are some of the “mature” divas whose faces continue to sell beauty.

JULIA ROBERTS (54)

The “pretty woman” whose smile conquered Hollywood has been a spokesperson for the exclusive firm Lancome since 2009. Perfumes like “La Vie est Belle” They have it as a brand image.

ANDIE MACDOWELL (64)

Who does not know the face of this beautiful model and actress? She has been accompanying us on our televisions for years, since for more than three decades she has been one of the most representative images of L’Oreal Pariscurrently with the range “Age Perfect”.

GISELE BÜNDCHEN (42)

The Brazilian beauty, one of the most famous models of the 90s, was the highest paid top model for 14 years. She now she continues to work for the same Diorand is the image of “Capture Totale”, the brand’s anti-aging facial line.

MONICA BELLUCCI (57)

The “beautiful” model and actress has been a benchmark for Dolce & Gabbana for more than a quarter of a century. The jump from fashion to beauty was made in 2003 with the colony “Sicily” and since 2012 is the image of his makeup line. It is currently the most iconic brand ambassador both in fashion as in beauty.

ANGELINA JOLIE (47)

the french brand Guerlain chose to Angelina Jolie to be the brand of its exclusive line of fragrances “Mon Guerlain”whose first perfume was inspired by the actress, who has been announcing them since 2017.

CELINE DION (54)

The legendary pop diva is a brand ambassador for The real and specifically the image of the Elnett hair range.

CATE BLANCHETT (53)

The actress who gave life to the elf Galadriel in “The Lord of the Rings”, has shown that she shares an eternal beauty with her character. She has been the image of the Japanese cosmetic brand SK-IIand is also a spokesperson for the firm Armani Beauty since 2013.

CHARLIZE THERON (46)

The actress and model is one of those women for whom the years seem to have frozen: she has been working for Dior and starring in the commercials of “J’Adore”And it still shines like gold.

EVA LONGORIA (47)

The gorgeous Mexican-American actress is another of the brand’s models L’Oreal Paris. Specifically, it is an image of several lines of anti-aging treatmentsWhat Revitalift Filler and Laser for facial beauty, and Excellence Creme for hair dyes.

CAYETANA GUILLEN CUERVO (53)

The Spanish actress is, like Longoria, one of the living images of The realalthough in your case you will see it mainly in the advertisements of He livessince he is the spokesperson for this hairline.

ISABELLA ROSELLINI (70)

And here, we have a case of a “home” return. Because Lancome dispensed with the Italian actress and model years ago… But when she was already over 60, the firm once again counted on her as a brand image.

KATE WINSLET (46)

when it started with Lancome in 2007, the famous actress did it as the image of the perfume “Tresor”. Today, Kate Winslet continues to be the image of the brand in different anti-aging and natural beauty treatments.

PENELOPE CRUZ (48)

The Spanish actress is, like her professional colleague Kate Winslet, another of the women of Lancome and, in fact, it has also been image of the famous fragrance “Trêsor”.

JANE FONDA (84)

The oldest on this list is the American actress Jane Fonda, with whom The real He wanted to show that age is just a number that also has a place in his brand whatever the number.

She has been an ambassador for the brand for more than 15 years, and, honoring her seniority, she is the image of the skin care line “Age Perfect Golden Age”focused on mature skin.

*With information from EFE.

Follow us on:

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter