F1 2022: Hamilton explains why he turned down Tom Cruise

Lewis Hamilton and Tom Cruise are friends. It is something that the pilot himself explained just a few days ago in an interview published by ‘Vanity Fair’ in which he opens the channel and tells all kinds of experiences that he has had to dare to his already 37 years old.

It is curious what he says, because he was about to be an actor. Cruise offered him a role in the movie ”Top Gun: Maverick’, something that made Hamilton very excited, that he would have gladly accepted the proposition. The reason? Be a fan of the first installment of the aforementioned film.

He first saw ‘Top Gun’ when he was very young and wanted a taste of what it was like to be a fighter pilot. When he found out about the sequel, I didn’t hesitate even for a second. Y took advantage of his friendship with the actor to try to make the move to the big screen just in this case.

Tom Cruise, with the parents of Checo Prez and Hamilton. / @F1

“So when I heard the second one was coming out, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I have to ask him.'”, Explain. Something to which the actor did not want to say no. In fact, he even made a proposal to her. It seemed that everything was ready to give that ‘s’.

“Said: ‘I don’t care what role it is. Even sweep something, be a cleaner in the back,'” Hamilton strikes. But, if he made them both so excited, why did the deal never come to fruition?

It was the most annoying call I’ve ever had. Lewis Hamilton, Formula 1 driver

It was a matter of agenda, as Hamilton himself acknowledges. He realized that the film would be shot during much of the Formula 1 season. And he couldn’t afford to lose a single race. Nor risk losing the concentration that fighting for a championship requires.

So she had to tell him no, not without giving it a lot of thought because she really is a fan of the movie. I called her on the phone where she was “the most annoying call I’ve ever had”Hamilton sentence.