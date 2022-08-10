EuroBasket: The revival of Juancho Hernangmez after his disappointment in Tokyo

He returns to the national team to be one of the leaders in the Eurobasket. Then he must earn a place on the Raptors, his 5th NBA team in the last year.

The news that announced across the pond the signing of Juancho Hernangmez by the Toronto Raptors they did not refer to him as world champion. Not even as a player with six years of NBA experience. The first piece of information they offered, some even in the headline, was his role as Bo Cruz in ‘Hustle’. The anecdote reflects the success of his debut as an actor in the film produced by Adam Sandler Y Lebron James, but also their status in the league. The Raptors will be his fifth team in the last year.

His contract in Toronto is for one season and for the minimum salary (about 2.3 million gross for a player of his seniority), what in practice makes him meritorious at 27 years old. According to the local press, the agreement is guaranteed, so he should not fear for his place in the squad. But it does need to be done gap in a rotation very well served in their positions: Pascal Siakamimportant piece in the 2019 ring; scottie barnesreigning Rookie of the Year; OG Anunobythird highest scorer of the team.

Juancho will need to do merits from the first day of the preseason, which starts right after the Eurobasket. But he has still maintained his commitment to the Spanish team. Ah, the figure of Sergio Scariolo, who was an assistant to the Raptors between 2018 and 2021. The Italian has helped in both directions, for the arrival of Toronto and for the team, unlike Minnesota, not to put obstacles.

“Sergio has been there for a while, he knows the franchise well, there are foreign people and they know how important it is to play for your team and for your country,” explained Hernangmez these days. “I haven’t had any problems. They let me stay here, they didn’t make me go, and they have been very understanding“.

a unique profile

A year ago now, with the selection already in the chapel to debut in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the Minnesota Timberwolves, his team at the time, brought Juancho Hernangmez back from Japan citing doubts about the condition of his left shoulder. In reality, they were negotiating a transfer and they feared that any problem would distort their plans. The decision deprived Madrid of its first Olympic Games, and the Spanish team, of one of its best players.

This Tuesday, after the defeat against Greece in the first warm-up friendly, Scariolo recalled that this Spain is different from other years. Not only for talent, which is normal when the best generation in history has left, but also for qualities. “Many of our players physically have other conditions compared to most of our rivals and we have to find other formulas to compete”, explained the Italian coach. A small team, in short. And Juancho Hernangmez, in addition to being one of the most talented players in the group, is one of the few who escape that profile.A tall, athletic forward, tough on defense and with a good hand.

Five teams in one year in the NBA

Need, yes, show a better version than that first friendly against Greece. More similar to the player who was already important in the 2019 World Cup, or the one who made room for himself in the Utah Jazz rotation in the last months of last year, although it would not be enough for him to get out of that spiral in which he was walking. been in since I left Minnesota.

Because shortly after he was deprived of playing in Tokyo 2020, he was sent to the Memphis Grizzlies, but he couldn’t even unpack. Before the season started, he was traded to the Boston Celtics (18 games). From there to San Antonio (5), and from there to Utah (19), which, despite his good performance, resigned in the last year of his contract.

The summer of Juancho Hernangmez therefore has a lot of revival. He first went to the Eurobasket as one of the mainstays of the Spanish team. And then land on toronto forced to earn a place in the rotation and by extension in the league.