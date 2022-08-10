Ethan Coen to direct a travel comedy about two lesbian friends

This content was published on August 10, 2022 – 19:22

Los Angeles (USA), Aug 10 (EFE).- The American filmmaker Ethan Coen will return to work alone directing a comedy about the road trip of two lesbian friends, the specialized press in Hollywood reported on Wednesday.

This officially untitled film will start production in the fall and already has actresses Margaret Qualley (“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”) and Geraldine Viswanathan (“The Gallery of Broken Hearts”) to play the leading roles.

The plot is based on the story of a young woman who travels from Philadelphia to Miami by road with her friend exploring new environments and her sexuality until a mysterious briefcase and a severed head interrupt her adventure.

Ethan Coen wrote the screenplay for this film with his wife, editor-director Tricia Cooke, drawing inspiration from a story created by iconic cameraman Russ Meyer in the early 2000s.

The youngest of the Coen brothers announced last year that he was quitting directing films, but months later he returned to the world of cinema with the documentary “Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind”, in which the renowned artist from Louisiana (USA .) grants a series of exclusive interviews to review his career.

Since the news of his retirement, Ethan Coen has not returned to work with his brother Joel, who also individually directed the film “The Tragedy of Macbeth” (2021), which earned Denzel an Oscar nomination for best leading actor. Washington.

Rumors of the Coens’ “divorce” have been circulating since last year and have intensified again with Ethan’s new film project of his own.

However, he stated in an interview in May that he is not ruling out a reunion with his brother on the big screen because “no decision is final.” EFE

