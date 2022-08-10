Ethan Coen chooses the two protagonists of his first film as a director, without his brother Joel

Brothers Ethan Y Joel Coens they put with The Ballad of Buster Scruggs from 2018 point, and hopefully not final but followed, to a fruitful and celebrated trajectory collaborating together in the direction and script that remained for more than three decadessince the debut of both in the feature film in 1984 with easy blood (not counting his first steps in the short at the beginning of the 70s).

And if Joel surprised us last year with the most remarkable The tragedy of Macbethadapting to shakespeare with Denzel Washington and his wife Frances McDormand, Ethan still has his solo project in a more incipient phase. Without a title or more details about its plot, at the beginning of April a news item from The Hollywood Reporter suggested that it would be a sexy comedy in road movies inspired by the wacky movies exploitation of Russ Mayer. But as of today there is still no title or official confirmation.

What we do have is the name of the two actresses he would have chosen to star in his first solo feature film. As Deadline progresses, they would be Margaret Qualeypussycat in Once Upon a Time…Hollywood by Tarantino and protagonist of the series The assistant of Netflix, and the Australian Geraldine Viswanathanone of the actresses The fraud with Hugh Jackman or #SexPact of 2018.

The intention is to start shooting in the fall, dispelling at the same time the rumors that Ethan did not want to make any more movies, and he himself is in charge of writing the script with his wife. Tricia Cookemuch better known for her work as an editor, also on most of the Coens’ films.

And, in addition to leaving us on tenterhooks to have more information, we are also waiting to see if in the not so distant future he and his brother find a project that makes them coincide in their new concerns and creative desiresor at least enough to re-form the fantastic duo that have given us so much joy.

