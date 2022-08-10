Ephemeris of August 11

On August 11, 1772, 250 years ago, the collapse of the Papadang volcano, on the island of Java, caused 3,000 deaths and the descent of the mountain from 3,000 to 1,700 meters.

1492.- Cardinal Rodrigo de Borja is elected Pope with the name of Alexander VI, the second Spaniard to rise to the pontifical throne.

1675.- The first stone is laid at the Royal Astronomical Observatory in Greenwich in England.

1711.- The Royal Ascot horse race is held for the first time in England.

1762.- Havana is attacked by an English squad and the city surrenders the next day during the war between England and Spain.

1825.- The Assembly meeting in Sucre adopts the name of República Bolívar for Upper Peru, which later became the Republic of Bolivia.

1906.- The Frenchman Eugene Lauste patents a sound film procedure.

1929.- Chaim Weizmann founded the Jewish Agency in Zurich during the 16th Zionist Congress.

1951.- Women participate in the first elections in Argentina in which Juan Domingo Perón is re-elected.

1952.- The Jordanian Parliament deposes King Talal due to a neurological disorder and his son Hussein is designated the new monarch.

1954.- Guatemala: the Junta assumes absolute powers and dissolves leftist parties and organizations.

1956.- Elvis Presley’s single “Don’t be cruel” goes on sale, recorded on the previous July 2 in New York.

1961.- Massive strike in Chile in the railway, steel and copper mining sectors, affecting some 25,000 workers.

1967.- A group of students take the Central House of the Catholic University of Santiago de Chile in the greatest visible milestone of the University Reform in this country.

1975.- The US vetoes the admission of the two Vietnams to the United Nations Organization.

1979.- Morocco annexes the Mauritanian Sahara.

1980.- The Latin American Integration Association (ALADI) is created in Montevideo (Uruguay).

1989.- The American space probe “Voyager 2” discovers two partial rings around the planet Neptune, which confirms some scientific predictions.

1995.- Israel and the Palestinian National Authority sign an agreement on the extension of the autonomy of the occupied West Bank.

1999.- Last solar eclipse of the century, which is total for two minutes in a strip of 14,000 kilometers long between the North Atlantic and the Bay of Bengal.

.- The Venezuelan president, Hugo Chávez, swears in his new position before the National Constituent Assembly (ANC) after having done so on the Constitution.

2003.- NATO assumes command of the International Security and Assistance Force in Afghanistan (Isaf), the first mission in its history outside Europe.

.- Microsoft begins to investigate a virus known as the Blaster worm notified by its technical support services.

2003.- Argentina ratifies the treaty on the imprescriptibility of crimes against humanity.

2006.- The United Nations Security Council issues resolution 1701 demanding the cessation of hostilities in southern Lebanon between Hezbollah and the Israeli army.

.- The German writer Gunter Grass acknowledges for the first time in an interview that he served in the Waffen SS, the combat force under Hitler’s command during World War II.

2007.- The Portuguese police publicly admit that the British girl Madeleine McCann, who disappeared on May 3, could have died.

2011.- Arrested in Mexico one of the most wanted murderers, Óscar Osvaldo García Montoya “El Compayito”, author of at least 300 homicides.

2012.- Two earthquakes of 6.2 and 6 degrees leave 306 dead in the Iranian province of East Azerbaijan.

2015.- An Egyptian military court sentences 250 supporters of the deposed president, Mohamed Mursi, to life imprisonment.

2016.- The presidents of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos, agree to the gradual opening of the border between the two countries, closed since 2015 by decision of Caracas.

2019.- President Mauricio Macri suffers a defeat in the primaries against the Peronist Alberto Fernández, which causes the collapse of the Argentine peso.

– Alejandro Giammattei is elected president of Guatemala.

2020.- Russia registers Sputnik-V, the world’s first vaccine against covid-19.

BIRTHS

1913.- Angus Wilson, British writer.

1919.- Andrew Carnegie, American businessman and philanthropist from Scotland.

1921.- Alex Haley, American writer.

1926.- Aaron Klug, British molecular biologist of Lithuanian origin, Nobel Prize in Chemistry-1982.

1932.- Fernando Arrabal, Spanish writer.

1933.- Tamas Vasary, Hungarian concert pianist and conductor.

1943.- Pervez Musharraf Pakistani politician.

1950.- Steve Wozniak, American philanthropist co-founder of Apple.

1957.- Ines de la Fressange, French model and designer.

1965.- Viola Davis, American actress.

1967.- Enrique Bunbury, Spanish singer.

1975.- Asma Al Akhras, wife of Syrian President Bachar El Asad.

1983.- Chris Hemsworth, Australian actor.

1989.- Úrsula Corberó, Spanish actress.

DEATHS

1253.- Santa Clara, Italian, founder of the Poor Clares.

1531.- Hernán Pérez del Pulgar, Spanish soldier and writer.

1956.- Jackson Pollock, American painter.

1994.- Peter Cushing, British actor.

1996.- Rafael Kubelik, Czechoslovakian composer, pianist and conductor.

2009.- Valerio Lazarov, television producer and director.

.- Eunice Kennedy, sister of John F. Kennedy.

2014.- Robin Williams, American actor.

2018.- Vidiadhar Surajprasad Naipaul, British writer of Indian origin and Nobel Prize winner.

2021.- Gianluigi Gelmetti, Italian conductor. EFE

