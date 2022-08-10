Emma Watson reveals when and how she fell in love with Tom Felton while filming ‘Harry Potter’

One of those youth crashes that are the first reactions to love, when you are entering adolescence. Nothing special, of course, but if they occur during the filming of a film that would end up giving rise to one of the most successful sagas in the history of cinema, obviously, it has its repercussions. Emma Watson already assured at the time that she was madly in love with her co-star Tom Felton, although now he has revealed how and when he realized that this was how things were while they were filming Harry Potter.





The friendship between the two performers is currently well known (in fact, the actor himself recently acknowledged that he had recently met Watson) and now, as the HBO Max special on the twentieth anniversary of the first film in history is approaching of the young wizard (opens January 1, 2022), More details are coming to light.

The actress who played Hermione Granger has revealed that daily, during filming, what she did as soon as she got to the set was check the call sheet (a production document that collects information about who has scenes to shoot that day) to see if Tom, who got into the skin of Draco Malfoy, also had to roll.

In fact, it is surprising to know that Emma still remembers the number Tom Felton was assigned for his identification at the call sheet: the seven. In addition, he has recalled the exact moment in which he realized that the feeling he was beginning to know was love: when during private classes they asked the youngest actors in the cast to draw how they imagined God.

Tom Felton chose to make a portrait of “a girl in a cap with the brim pushed back on a skateboard.” “And I don’t know how to say it: I fell in love with him,” Watson acknowledged. Of course, for many rumors and gossip that there have been over the years, he wanted to make it clear that nothing ever happened between them: “He was three years older than me, so he told me that I was like his little sister.”

Despite this disappointment in love, the friendship has endured, among other things, because Felton did not want to make firewood from the fallen tree and behaved as one should behave when he found out that Emma liked him, since someone gave her away while they were in makeup and hairdressing. “I became very protective of her. Yes, I’ve always had a soft spot for her and still do. There’s always been something that’s like… I don’t know, kind of a connection.” has explained.