Emma Watson reveals her relationship with Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint

The famous actors who gave life to the Harry Potter saga a few years ago have grown up and continue to generate controversy. After the special that HBO will launch on January 1 of Harry Potter, Emma Watson spoke in an interview about her relationship with Daniel Radcliffe and Ruper Grint, her co-stars

Emma Watson, recognized for her role as Hermione Granger in Harry Potter, gave an interview in Interview Magazine. In it she has talked about the years of filming the film and what her relationship with Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint was like. Despite the years that have passed, the protagonists of the cast continue to have contact and always show the affection that exists between them.

“We are three very different people. We will always be very special to each one. But at the same time, after eight ‘Harry Potter’ movies, we’ll be ready to move on and do other things, be other people, and have our time,” he explained of the differences between them.

The young actress, who played Hermione Granger, confessed for years that she saw actors so much that in her spare time she wanted to see other people instead of seeing them.

Today, despite the passing of the years, they hold great affection for each other, and they remain in contact, always.

Despite the fact that almost a decade has passed since the last film in the Harry Potter saga, its stars, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson have maintained their friendship over the years.

So many things have happened together being just a few children that Emma Watson herself in an interview for Interview Magazine, confessed that this union also required certain spaces and distance to the point of not meeting to see each other after work when they were filming the movies.

“To be honest, we see each other working so hard that being left out of filming would already be overloading,” she confessed to the media when talking about all the experiences they experienced together, from gaining international fame and spending long hours filming together to the point of almost living together.

The actress stated that in her hours outside of work she needed to see other people and that this did not cause her co-stars to move away since “they were like brothers to her” and she loved them.

We are three very different people. We will always be very special to each one. But at the same time after eight ‘Harry Potter’ movies, we’ll be ready to move on and do other things, be other people and have our time,” he explained when talking about the differences in his group of friends.

Although they no longer have the same contact, Emma has admitted that they continue to have a relationship and share telephone conversations:

“Both of them hate Whatsapp and their phones in general. Actually the three of us try to stay away from electronic devices, so that doesn’t help to maintain an interaction. We’re not in a group chat, but we talk individually. Rupert sends me pictures of his daughter and I melt. Dan and I usually try to calm each other’s nerves. We both mainly try to stay out of the spotlight.”

If you click on the following image you can access news in real time: