Emma Watson revealed how her relationship with Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint is after Harry Potter

Ever since Emma Watson recorded the “Harry Potter” saga of tapes along with her partners Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, the three have become very close. However, for years since they finished filming the movies, each one took a different path but they have tried to keep in touch. In “Harry Potter”, “Hermione”, “Ron” and “Harry” are three inseparable best friends who fight against all odds to beat the sea and stay together. Although in reality the actors are not like that, this despite their great fraternal bond.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. / Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images. (Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

In an interview with “Interview” magazine, actress Emma Watson revealed how her relationship was on the set of “Harry Potter” with Daniel and Rupert. “To be honest, we saw each other working so hard that seeing each other outside the shoot would have been overloading.Watson mentioned. Also, the 32-year-old said that when she left the set she needed to “see other people to clear her head.”

Emma Watson is still in touch with Daniel and Rupert

It should be said that Emma Watson revealed that since they began to act “she considered Daniel and Rupert as her brothers as she loved them as a family”. Similarly, Watson explained what her relationship with Radcliffe and Grint is currently like, saying, “We’re three very different people. We will always be very special to each one. But at the same time after eight Harry Potter movies we’re ready to move on and do other things, be other people and have our time.”

Finally, Emma Watson told “Interview” that Daniel, Rupert and her do not have a chat on WhatsApp and that in general the three of them are not very technological. Emma also discussed that although the three of them do not have a group, she speaks individually with each one and Rupert constantly shares photos of her daughter, while with Daniel she talks about her personal experiences and they help each other.

