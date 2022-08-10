Dwayne Johnson shows off giant biceps in a tank top

We have to admit it: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the WWF fighter turned actor has practically everything. He’s one of Tinseltown’s most bankable stars, he’s got muscles most of us can only dream of (20-inch biceps, 30-inch thighs), an easygoing wit, and he’s extraordinarily handsome on top of that. Also, unlike other hefty men before him (as Arnie Schwarzenegger, Dolph Lundgren and Hulk Hogan) he has cultivated a style that suits his 1.90 m height and bulky build.

In the past we have seen him play with his suits (like that amethyst-colored one from Ralph Lauren with a perfect cut and perfectly fitted to your silhouette) and not be afraid of ultra-tight outfits made with cashmere fabrics and tight or tank tops.

Today, The Rock has been photographed arriving at the studio of Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles with a fit suitable for summer heat.

Johnson wore a light blue ribbed tank top that molds to every inch of your gym physique, a pair of elegant tailored pants, but loose (probably made from a wool blend) and loafers. It is, without a doubt, the best summer style we have seen so far this year.

Also, Johnson’s look is very easy to combine. All you need to emulate him is a smart pair of slacks (the ones you probably still have to wear to work) and a fitted tank top (you’ll find some great ones at Uniqlo that won’t cost you a thing). It works in the office, in a club and even at a dinner party, making it a total hit.