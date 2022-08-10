Dwayne Johnson gave acting lessons to John Cena: “From wrestler to wrestler”

By now having former WWE members as protagonists of great blockbusters and cinecomics is something on the agenda. But before that Dwayne Johnson paved the way, it was not at all easy. That’s why John Cena (after Dave Bautista) turned to him for help on auditions: that advice was priceless.

Dwayne Johnson, Dave Bautista and John Cena. They are the three names of wrestling who are now almost more depopulated than professional actors, certainly in terms of budget, in today’s cinema scene. The Rock has condensed in its hands a power not only interpretative, but above all immense productive. This is why he didn’t shed too many tears when he finally broke up with Vin Diesel, who is in Rome these days for the filming of Fast X in front of the Colosseum. Because in the meantime, The Rock has been able to productively push a title like Black Adam, have it separate from the Shazam script! and make it the future flagship of the DCEUespecially in the current Warner Bros. Discovery situation.

Bautista is currently in the “opponent” camp, filming his last appearance as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy 3. But John Cena instead joined the DC Films family with a straight leg – again thanks to the help of James Gunn – with the character of Christopher Smith: There is already a start of filming for Peacemaker 2. But when it started, it wasn’t easy at all. This is why he turned to The Rock during an audition in particular: “It’s one of the reasons I live outside of WWE. He gave me some of the best advice I’ve ever been given. I remember auditioning for a small part in a movie called Trainwreck. There was a rather complicated audition process and I was very nervous. Because I had never faced it before“.

Cena was cast in Trainwreck in 2014, in the middle of one of his last full-time years in WWE: it was therefore a not so secondary part for Cena, who was laying the foundations for his conversion in Hollywood: “I called Dwayne and asked him, ‘Do you have any advice?’ He said: ‘They wanted you there for a reason friend, be yourself‘. He, in that sentence, allowed me to calm down. He allowed me to be myself, that is, to be a bit of an idiot as well. And they let me do it on screen. Naked. That’s why I’m hereMeanwhile, a resounding new report reveals that Black Adam has just shot a new post-credit that will drive the DCEU’s near future. While another, more worryingly, reveals that the Johnson-starring film would have the same screening test score as Batgirl. .