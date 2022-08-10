“Drugs, alcohol and girls rubbing each other”: These were the alleged sex parties organized by Amber Heard | Cinema | Entertainment

2022 will be remembered by Amber Heard as one of the worst years of her life, as the actress has not stopped being a trend on social networks. Her scandal over her divorce with Johnny Depp left her news of infidelity, lies and slander.

Heard lost the lawsuit she made to her ex-husband Johnny Deep, now she will have to pay more than 10 million dollars for the trial. But that is not the only thing that the actress has lost, because in recent months, her dignity and morals have also been affected.

So were Amber Heard’s alleged sex parties

The latest scandal that splashes the ex-wife of the famous Pirate of the Caribbean actor, is his “Sex Parties”, since the actress was in charge of organizing these events that were full of sex, alcohol and drugs, as revealed by the web portal Cosmopolitan.

According to the information published by the media, the actress was in charge of taking young women to sex parties, since she had the ability to attract other young actresses, usually lesbians.

At sex parties, the actress sat on a throne-like chair in the center. Photo: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL

Amber Heard “like a porn star”

The writer and influencer, Jessica Reed Kraus, known on Instagram as House Inhabit, was in charge of revealing this information. However, she did not dare to say who attended the sex parties.

He only mentioned that these gatherings were attended by tech gods, capitalists, founders, top executives, and up-and-coming entrepreneurs. Also, “a bunch of young girls were seen rubbing each other in satanic-style leather outfits on stage.”

According to the story of the writer, who closely followed the entire divorce process between Amber and Depp, at sex parties the actress sat on a throne-like chair in the center, with her legs spread, like porn stars on display, performing acts sex in a room full of men watching.

