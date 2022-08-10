Do you have this scar on your arm? You could be immune to monkeypox

Do you have a mark or scar on your arm? According to some experts you might be immune to monkeypox for one simple reason.

According to scientists, people with a scar on their arm they could be immune to monkeypox because it is the traces of a vaccine that was applied before 1990 in several countries.

Monkeypox is not a disease that appeared recently, scientists and experts have already pointed out that since 1958 it was known of its existence in Africa.

The current smallpox vaccine could be useful against monkeypox variant that affects much of the world.

Why does the smallpox vaccine leave a mark?

If you have a scar on the upper arm It’s probably because of the smallpox vaccine.

The dose against this disease uses a bifurcated needlethis is the cause of the peculiar scar on the arm and not everyone has it because smallpox came to be considered an eradicated disease.

In the 1970s this type of vaccine scar was very common, today a bifurcated needle is no longer used to apply the vaccine and the scar does not exist.

What treatments are there for monkeypox?

While experts say monkeypox is not a deadly disease, photos and videos of sick patients and with the characteristic pustules They have left more than one with concern.

As we told you, it is currently estimated that the traditional smallpox vaccine is effective, although some studies are still lacking.

In principle, the vaccine is like any other and its application is by intradermal injection.

Photo: Reuters

Recently in the United States the JYNNEOS vaccine was approved against monkeypox.

JYNNEOSthe Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA) vaccine, was approved in 2019 for the prevention of smallpox and monkeypox disease in adults 18 years of age and older who were determined to be at high risk of contracting smallpox or monkeypox infection.

People who received the vaccine intradermally received a smaller volume (one-fifth) than people who received the vaccine subcutaneously.

emb