Did Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard case inspire episode of Law & Order?

The police procedural television franchise has a reputation for “tearing out of the headlines” the narrative foundation for each of its engrossing episodes. This means that—while not reconstructing real-life cases—the writing team constructs a fictional story inspired by a real crime or legal mess exposed in the newspapers. And of course, in the middle of 2022, a real legal drama took place that involved two Hollywood stars. Therefore, suspicions already abound that an upcoming episode of the series Law & Order will drink from the media trial Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard.

In recent days, various news portals shared a suggestive photograph from the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. They are suggestive in the sense that they bring to mind the outcry of the public and the divided opinions around that legal dispute that fueled the conversation on social networks for weeks. Consequently, rumors indicate that the next case of detective Olivia Benson will navigate waters similar to those already sailed by the interpreter of Jack Sparrow (Pirates of the Caribbean) and Mera’s interpreter (Aquaman) in the real plane.

The image in question shows Benson (Mariska Hargitay) on the steps of a court, escorting a girl in dark glasses and mottled clothing. Reports indicate that actor Julia Goldani Telles plays the enigmatic character, whose name is apparently Kelsey. This is possible to infer thanks to the banners that appear in the photograph, in the hands of the crowd gathered outside the courthouse. For example, one poster states, “I’m with Kelsey,” while another exclaims, “Team Austin.” So for this reason, some theorize that Kelsey and Austin are two celebrities with their respective entourage of fans. In that sense, they would be the Amber Heard and the Johnny Depp of the universe of Law & Order.

However, the producer Wolf Entertainment has not made it official that this authentic case of defamation inspires the next episode of the series. Actually, we know nothing of the argument with certainty. Another hypothesis is that it will be the opening chapter of season 24 of Special Victims Unit. Its premiere is scheduled for September 22, 2022, through NBC.

We will see Johnny Depp soon in the French film Jeanne duBarry, in the role of King Louis XV. This week, a first look at the actor in character was released.

On the other hand, again in the field of rumours, it was recently reported that Amber Heard supposedly received a millionaire offer with the purpose of starring in a film for adults. Come in here to read the full note.