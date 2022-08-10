Did Ezra Miller and Dwayne Johnson Film New Scenes for DC?

New reports claim that Dwayne Johnson and Ezra Miller filmed new scenes for their respective DC Comics movies

Between big changes and cancellations, the new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO: David Zaslav, assured that the productions of DC Comics remain “a priority” for the company and assured that there is a plan for 10 years to continue and expand the universe of iconic superheroes on the big screen.

But even though it’s a very long-term project, there’s really no definite coherence between their stories. Before his arrival, Walter Hamada had as a brand new commitment between 3 and 4 DC movies in theaters or streaming, and it recently came to light that he was looking to adapt the iconic story of Crisis on Infinite Earths that had previously been made with the characters of the arrowverse. apparently the plan was completely scrapped and they will start “from scratch”, only supporting the productions that will serve them for the future.

And for this reason, new rumors assure that there is new material from both Black Adam like Ezra Miller in TheFlash.

What are these new stories about?

In accordance with TheHollywood Reporter, a new tape hearing test Black Adam included a post-credits scene completely new. And although they did not describe exactly what it is about, they assured that “introduces new elements for Johnson in the DCEU”, so it seems that the character of Dwayne Johnson It will be one of the most important elements for the future of DC Comics.

On the other hand, the same report assures that, before being sentenced for violent robbery in Vermont, Ezra Miller filmed scenes for additional photography for The Flash, which means that production is still going on and has gone off without a hitch. Despite their many controversies, during a call with investors, David Zaslav assured that “We have seen it. We think they’re great, and I think we can make it even better.”

And what projects are still standing?

These reports seem to ensure that Flash Y Black Adam will be the pillar of the future DCEU. And even though projects like batgirl, The Wonder Twins Y Strange Adventures were canceled, they really still have many others on the door.

In addition to Black Adam Y Flash, Warner Bros. will bet on theaters for Aquaman 2, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Joker 2 and probably a sequel to batman. Also, James Gunn confirmed that the second season of peacemaker still stands, the creators of harley quinn They also assured that the project is still in development and rumors assure that the series live action of Green Lantern Corps, titans, the movie of blue beetle, the series of Penguin and the tape Black Canary are also still standing.

However, projects like the tape Superman produced by JJ Abrams, the project of Val-Zod with Michael B. Jordan, the animated series of Superman with the voice of Jack Quaid, the series of Arkham Asylum within the universe of Matt Reeves, the series of Batman: The Cape Crusader, the series of Justice League Dark and of Constantine they are in limbo. So we will surely expect more changes for the future of DC Comics.