Diario Extra – American producer will film a movie about El Viejo del Monte in Guanacaste

In the last few hours, it has been in the news how the production company GuanaFilms was hired by an American production company to start the investigation of the legend of the Old Man of the Mount in Guanacaste.

According to producer Dirson Brown, it is a great honor to begin the investigation of this great story and bring it to the cinema with the support of American capital.

“Nicole Rodionoff-Morales, the Hollywood producer who is packing her suitcases for her adventure to film the old legend of Viejo del Monte in Nicoya, has strong family roots in Hojancha, where she travels regularly to share with the family of her husband, Allen Morales Mayorga.

Rodionoff-Morales, in love with the natural beauty of Guanacaste and its customs and traditions, has experience in films such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Fast and Furious, Batman, among others. She has worked with Producers like Will Smith and Adam Sandler. Produced in Guanacaste with a Hollywood seal, it is intended to film in areas such as Laguna Mata Redonda, Santa Ana and Barra Honda”

For this, a series of interviews with older people and people who paint gray hair began to be carried out, to capture comments about the legend.

