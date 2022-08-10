Designer Zac Posen is engaged to Harrison Ball

The designer Zac Posen announced on August 8 her engagement to ballet dancer Harrison Ball with a sweet post on her Instagram account.

“Engaged 8.8.22,” the 41-year-old designer wrote along with a emoji ring and several photos with your partner. In the snapshots we can see the fiancees enjoying a boat ride together, kissing in the desert and showing an engagement ring.

Harrison Ball also shared the news on his social profile with a photo of him and Zac standing next to two giant twin arrows with the caption, “we’re hooked between cupid’s arrows.”

The couple received several messages of well wishes from their friends Reese witherspoon, Nina Dobrev, Zoey Deutch, Christina Hendricks.

Harrison Ball belongs to the New York City Ballet (NYCB). From the age of four he began his dance career at The Charleston Ballet Theatre. He continued in centers such as the School of American Ballet and the official school of the New York City Ballet. In June 2011 he became a trainee at NYCB, in July 2012 he joined the company as a member of the corps de ballet and this year he was promoted to principal dancer.

Ball met Zac because he has designed the costumes for the NYCB. Their courtship was made official in April 2021. Before this relationship, Posen dated the French fashion editor and stylist Christopher Nick.

Last year Zac launched his first genderless wedding jewelry line. In partnership with Blue Nile, the Zac Posen range included gold and silver wedding bands and engagement rings priced from $590 to $7,990. She had previously done wedding dress collections with White One Bridal and David’s Bridal.

He has also been behind the outfits red carpet for several clients among which are Katie Holmes, Claire Danes, Rihanna Y Sarah Jessica Parkeralso created wedding dresses for Katharine McPheethe one she used when she married the producer David Foster; and the one of Portia de Rossi, for your wedding with Ellen Degeneres.

Previously, Posen had shown his interest in the world of marriage bonds and explained how brides and grooms managed to express their styles in an impressive and personal way.

“What I love about weddings is that for many people, the ceremony is their only experience where they have the opportunity to create and fulfill their fantasies through their personal style. Whether it’s through jewelry, flowers, food or fashion,” said ‘Hollywood Reporter’ in September 2021.

¡Subscribe to our newsletter to receive in your email the latest news from your favorite celebrities!

DO NOT MISS: The best celebrity weddings that have happened so far in 2022