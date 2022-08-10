DC League of Super-Pets, The Rock shares post-credit scene (with exceptional characters)

“The Rock” will soon return to your screens in an animated version with DC League of Super-Pets, but in the meantime, if you don’t mind the spoilers, enjoy the post-credit scene from the movie it shared.

From 1 September at the cinema it will be possible to see a new animated film by DC, DC League of Super-Petsand to advertise its release Dwayne “The Rock” Johnsonvoice actor of the protagonist of the film, has decided to share the chat with everyone post-credit scene (in which, spoiler, he plays two other characters … who will it ever be?).

We may never see Batgirl on screen, but another DC film is about to hit theaters and has already made its overseas theatrical debut (as well as being unveiled to the public at the Giffoni Film Festival last July 29). : we are talking about DC League of Super-Pets, the animated film dedicated to the superfriends animals of the Justice League, starting with Krypto, Superman’s dog.

And while it is Dwayne Johnson who lends his voice to Krypto, flanked by a cast of truly stellar voice actors (Keanu Reeves, John Krasinski, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna just to name a few), guess who dubbed the guests star of the film’s post-credit scene … Yes, always him, The Rock! And do you know why? It has to do with a certain Black Adam.

“The world is starting to quiver with excitement about what could someday be a confrontation between Superman and Black Adam. But until then, Black Adam’s dog Anubis has something to say to Krypto, Superman’s dog.“wrote the actor on Instagram”The definition and philosophy of the antihero is definitely intriguing … And yes, if you listen closely, you will notice that soon the voice to both dogs and Black Adam!“.

Whether or not watching this scene is, of course, at your discretion, but pending Super-Pets coming in September and Black Adam coming in October, it seems like a good way to entertain, don’t you think?