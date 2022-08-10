Criticism of Wild, a terrifying and adrenaline film with an immense Russell Crowe

Amazon-Prime has premiered Wild, a film that went through theaters in 2021 without pain or glory. We have taken advantage of Russell Crowe he asks for it in Thor: Love and Thunder to see the tape (yes, it sucks regardless of who cares, and whoever thinks otherwise is not invited to the orgy) and by the way write a few lines about it. What did we think? Well, more than recommended.

Don’t honk my horn, I’m going atomic

Savage tells the story of a chance encounter between Rachel (Caren Pistorius) and Tom Cooper (Russell Crowe) on the freeway. He doesn’t start when the traffic light is green and she honks her horn in a rude way, which makes Tom feel offended and decides to show her respect. It must be said that before the horn Tom was no longer very well in the head. The opening scene shows him killing his ex-wife with a hammer and burning down the house, so the horn thing comes to nothing against this background.

Wild is a fast-paced film, one of those that creates anxiety in each scene, terrifying in that yes, it can happen to anyone because there are many Toms in the world. And also a lot of Rachels losing their temper behind the wheel. It is the exaggeration of an everyday situation that gives the film its unsettling character.

Stylistically, this is a very intelligent cross between the devil on wheels Y A day of furyalthough without the style of steven spielberg and without the colors and the neon of Joel Schumacher (thank goodness). Director Derrick Borte knows how to take advantage of the scarce 80 minutes of the film to entertain and reflect on the society in which we live.

Russell Crowe rocks

The great asset of the film is Russell Crowe. Although some say that he is in the process of ‘nicolascagerization’ of his career (the phrase is not mine but frames), it must be said that this film would not be possible without his imposing presence. His character, precisely, could not be without that physical presence that Crowe has acquired. He not only exudes evil but also strength, power. Tom is the quintessential white, straight, American/European male who feels unfairly wronged, who knows that everyone is out to get him, that he doesn’t deserve what’s happening to him.

In this sense it must be said that it is impossible to take sides with such a character. Anyone has a bad day and anyone can lose their temper, but that doesn’t justify as much cruelty and sadism as Tom’s. With michael douglas in A day of fury we could empathize, because we have all been ripped off at McDonalds with the size of the hamburger. Not with Tom Cooper. And the film takes care that we have it clear.

From here we break a spear for Russell Crowe, who in 2006 was defined as the unquestionably virile icon that the metrosexual generation needed. Now, at 57 years old, Crowe does not care about the physical canons of Hollywood and takes the opportunity to take on roles that are more in line with his physique. Because he has always been a good actor, even more than Nicolas Cage, he always tends to overact. If this is the fate of the metrosexual generation, welcome to it.

In summary, Wild It is an adrenaline-pumping movie, very entertaining and especially recommended for all those who like to have a bad time. Its greatest virtue is being aware of its limitations and adjusting to a duration that other films with more pretensions should have. Greetings, be happy and be careful behind the wheel, you never know if the person next to you is out of his mind.