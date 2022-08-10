Could Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson buy WWE?

Renowned wrestling critic Dave Meltzer discussed the possibility of Hollywood’s highest-paid actor and former WWE wrestler Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson acquiring the Company following Vince McMahon’s retirement.

There is speculation about the possibility of purchase by the People’s Champion

The biggest news in the world of wrestling in recent days is Vince McMahon’s retirement from his company, World Wrestling Entertainment. While the administrative future of the Company is a bit uncertain, we know that Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have been named WWE co-CEOs. Given the good relationship between both parties, especially between Khan, and The Rock, The possibility of Dwayne buying WWE has been discussed.

This rumor, which for now is nothing more than that, is reinforced if we remember that ‘The Brahma Bull’ acquired the XFL from Vince McMahon in August 2020which has made many fans, both World Wrestling Entertainment and the great actor, believe that the same could happen with the largest professional wrestling company globally.

“This is an absolutely intriguing possibility,” says Dave Meltzer of The Rock buying WWE

While speaking on the most recent edition of The Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer referred to the possible purchase as “something that can absolutely be viable”, as he commented on the good relationship between Dwayne Johnson and Nick Khan, who have been friends since childhood. These were Meltzer’s words:

«Dwayne by himself does not have enough money to buy WWE, nobody does, but could he go there and raise capital? Can he work together and buy that company together? This is an absolutely intriguing possibility. Dwayne loves pro wrestling, it has been his family business and his daughter is now in it. This is not some weird fantasy, this is something that absolutely can be done.” assured Dave Meltzer.

Thank you for sharing your time and enjoying this passion with PLANET WRESTLING. The best wrestling and wrestling information in Spanish, interviews, videos, coverage and live monitoring. Do not forget that you can directly access all WWE news and of next PPV, SummerSlam.