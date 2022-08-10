Coinbase, Roblox, Wendy’s and more

See which companies are making the headlines in the midday trade.

queen bees Shares of the crypto services operator jumped 6% despite the company Reporting a larger-than-expected loss Tuesday night, volumes fell in the latest quarter. The rally coincided with a rally in Bitcoin after the headline inflation reading showed a better-than-expected slowdown in price increases.

Wendy’s The restaurant chain saw its shares fall more than 2% after reporting a loss of revenue. Same-restaurant sales in the US rose 2.3%, less than analysts expected, as consumers spent more cautiously. However, Wendy’s fourth-quarter profit beat estimates.

Roblox – Shares of the video game platform fell 5% midday after that Tuesday’s aftermarket earnings fell short of analyst expectations. Roblox’s quarterly loss was larger than expected and its bookings, which include sales recognized during the quarter and deferred revenue, were down 4% year-over-year.

Twitter, a social media company, jumped more than 3% after Elon Musk revealed the sale of nearly $7 billion worth of Tesla stock in recent days. Investors are unsure whether a Delaware Foreign Ministry court will force Musk to continue with his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter. Tesla shares gained more than 2.5%.

sweet green – Shares fell 5% after the power chain cut its full-year forecast and second-quarter revenue missed analyst estimates. sweet green also said that it has laid off 5% of support center employees.

business office Shares of the digital ad company jumped 35% after it gave an upbeat forecast for the current quarter and revenue beat estimates in the quarter just ended.

Fox The media company’s shares rose 4% even after Fox missed estimates in the fourth quarter of last year. Earnings per share were 1 percent below estimates.

unity programs — The software company jumped more than 7% after Unity reported an adjusted loss of 18 cents per share, three cents better than estimates, according to Refinitiv. Unit revenue and guidance were lower than expected. The shares are now trading within 10% of $58.85 a share, the price AppLovin offered in a non-binding merger proposal earlier this week.

Block H&R The tax preparation services company jumped more than 12% after it increased its dividend and allowed $1.25 billion in new buybacks. H&R Block also beat estimates for peak and trailing results in the latest quarter.

BuzzFeed BuzzFeed fell 4.3% after its earnings announcement. The company reported a higher-than-expected loss per share, saying it was facing rising costs and a disruptive ad market.

– CNBC’s Tanaya Machel, Sarah Main, Carmen Renick, Jesse Pound, Michelle Fox and Yoon Lee contributed to the report.