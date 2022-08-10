Coahuila. Prosecutor’s Office audits UAdeC Faculty of Medicine’s museum library

Louis Albert Lopez

Torreon, Coahuila / 09.08.2022 21:09:00





The Osteoteca of the Autonomous University of Coahuila in Torreón was audited by State Attorney’s Officeabout 400 bones were taken for analysis and possible genetic identification.

“It was before going on vacation and they did it in all the universities in the state, because they made us see that there might be someone there that the collectives might be looking for”, declared Ernesto Posada, administrative secretary of the Faculty of Medicine.

It indicated that the skeletal remains were reviewed by personnel from the Public Ministry and specialized experts who They determined to take the amount of the 400 available.

“The number of bones was reviewed and at their discretion they took them away and made a record. They are not complete bodies and suddenly a doctor donated some bone. Since 2017 that we entered, we have not contributed any new bone to the bone library”, he reiterated.

He mentioned that a part of these bones could be returnedalthough they do not see it as necessary.

“We are waiting for results and when they do their genetic tests, they will do what is appropriate in case it is positive and if they did not agree to return it to the faculty,” he said.

He stressed that currently the faculty has synthetic skeletons that allow to continue with the development of studies of the human body and its bones.

“We are no longer thinking about that and we buy artificial skeletons, which have the same characteristics so it is not strictly necessary to have human bones“, he pointed.

He pointed out that Since November 2017, when a law on disappearances came into force, they stopped receiving corpses. for use in medical schools or colleges.

GERR