Claudia covers Britney Spears and Niña Pastori









A guitar and you Group of friends. Nothing more is needed to have a good time with the family of your choice. well you know Claudiawhich has been surrounded by Veronica and of Mary Lo to give us a super special and funny musical moment at[person]’s house Master Chef 10. Claudia has gone out to the terrace of the house to play the guitar for a while. María Lo has taken the camera and she has not hesitated to record it. “Take 2”, says María Lo at the beginning of the video. We don’t know what happened to that first shot, but of course the second cut is unbeatable. “She always nails nails,” says María Lo when Claudia rehearses, which sparks laughter from the Catalan. That’s when the Catalan starts to sing ‘Oh my GOD’one of the best known themes of Pastori Girl. María Lo accompanies her from behind the camera, as does Verónica, who accompanies her with her palms.

Claudia gives herself so much to the song that she even gives the guitar a spin in the air. There is no doubt that she is having a great time. “Now I’m lost with the lyrics,” says Claudia suddenly after laughing with Veronica. “Come on, another one”, María Lo encourages her. “Some of your hits, so be good at them,” Veronica replies. “I’m not good at ‘Válgame Dios’?” Claudia asks. “That is the top 1, now the top 2”, add Verónica and María Lo. “Top 2…Britney Spears”Claudia snaps.

What a wonderful choice! Claudia goes from a classic of Spanish music to a queen of English music. “But auntie, relax your hand, it’s going to get gangrenous,” Verónica points out. And it is that Claudia put illusion and emotion even in picking up the guitar. María Lo advises her to start with a solo and then come on top. Claudia ignores and starts strong with the hit ‘Baby One More Time’. María Lo and Verónica do the choirs… but to see the result, you will have to click on the video.

