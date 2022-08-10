Christian Bale’s strange request to his assistant: “The armpits”

Christian bale He is one of the most recognized movie stars by critics and the public. Her versatility earned him praise in her performances and Although he is not known for causing disturbances on film sets, information that has come to light about his hobbies could indicate that the actor has some eccentricities.

Harrison Cheong, Christian Bale’s former assistant and author of the biography Christian Bale: The Inside Story of the Darkest Batman, unearthed some secrets of the actor and one of them is particularly strange. In a passage of the biography collected by Sport RatedCheung pointed out that he had to – under contract – sniff Bale’s armpits before each red carpet.

Bale prepares for the launch of amsterdama historical drama with comedic gags, produced and written by David O. Russell (Joy). The film is set in the 1930s, where two soldiers (Christian Bale and John David Washington) and a nurse (Margot Robbie) are wrongly accused of murder and embark on the difficult task of clearing their names. The cast of the film is completed with stars of caliber such as Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldana, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon and Taylor Swift.

During an interview with ScreenRant, the chameleonic actor talked about his history with the character Batman and what would be the only condition you have to interpret it again: “I had a pact with Chris Nolan. We said, ‘Hey, look. Let’s do three movies, if we’re lucky enough to be able to do them, and then walk away. Now, If Chris Nolan said to himself, ‘You know what, I’ve got another story to tell,’ and if he wanted to tell that story with me, I’d be in.”

The first time Bale donned the Batman suit under Christopher Nolan was in 2005, with Batman starts. The success of the film earned him two sequels: Batman: The Dark Knight, in 2008, and Batman: The Dark Knight Risesin 2012. After his departure from the universe DCfirst Ben Affleck and then Robert Pattinson, in the recent batmanthey played the vigilante who protects Gotham City.

About the Matt Reeves movie with Pattinson the disputed role, the actor said he had not seen it yet, but was eager to do so. “It’s amazing how few movies I see. Every director I work with, I’ve seen a couple of his movies and they always look at me and say, ‘Are you kidding me? I like to savor movies and I don’t watch too many. But I will, without a doubt, ”she finished, with sincerity.