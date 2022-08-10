Christian Bale would be negotiating to join a new project

Christian bale has been in the spotlight in recent weeks for its price in the film industry and recently there was a rumor about the possibility of joining Star Wars.

Currently, the actor is with his last premiere, Thor: Love and Thunderwhere he played Gorr to make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He also made news for his statements when answering if he would play again batman in dc. In this way, he demonstrates how he remains active among the most important franchises.

Added to this is the possibility that it would have of reaching an agreement with lucasfilmanother of the renowned firms with ambitious plans for the future.

The rumor

The information comes from the specialized website Giant Freakin Robotwhich has already been involved in other leaks from different franchises.

From the source they assure that Bale would be in talks with Lucasfilm to be part of a project around a title acclaimed by fans of the saga.

The actor would be in charge of interpreting Starkiller/Galen Marekmain protagonist of the video game The Force Unleashed (and its second part).

At the moment no details are known if it would be to carry out a series, movie or work on digital impersonation for a new game with the LucasArts area.

What there is not much doubt about is that if Christian Bale reaches the Star Wars Universe would be to assume a leading rolein whatever format.

In the Taika Waititi movie?

Director Taika Waititi was in charge of the latest installment of Thor, where he met Christian. It must be remembered that also has confirmed a tape in the future with Lucasfilm.

Considering the closeness they had recently and that the filmmaker offered Natalie Portman a role, looking for the cast, many suggest that the actor could appear in this moviea.

But there is a point in the history of Star Wars that would make this possibility difficult. Starkiller was originally introduced as a former apprentice of Darth Vader.

Although Waititi has rambled on his ideas, he has one thing clear, and that is that he wants to do somewhat distant to the Skywalker mythology and legacy.

This would rule out the possibility of Bale being Marek, but it doesn’t rule out the possibility of him working with Taika in the near future, now for “Star Wars.”