Christian Bale would be negotiating to join a new project

Christian bale has been in the spotlight in recent weeks for its price in the film industry and recently there was a rumor about the possibility of joining Star Wars.

Currently, the actor is with his last premiere, Thor: Love and Thunderwhere he played Gorr to make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He also made news for his statements when answering if he would play again batman in dc. In this way, he demonstrates how he remains active among the most important franchises.

Added to this is the possibility that it would have of reaching an agreement with lucasfilmanother of the renowned firms with ambitious plans for the future.

