Chris Rock’s brother says there was a “genuine friendship” with Will Smith

Lyou Oscar awards of the last edition will never be forgotten, and not because of the film that received the most awards, but because of the slap in the face that gave it Will Smith to Chris Rock, and after all the statements of the protagonists, now the relationship between the two came to light, prior to what happened at the ceremony.

Tonybrother of Chris Rockensure that Will and his brother got along very well and had a “genuine friendship“.

It was during an interview where Tony Rock talked about the slap. Will also apologized to the mother of Chris in the video, referring to an interview she did where she said: “When Will slaps Chris, slap us all. I really slapped myself, because when you hurt my son, you hurt me.”

Will He said of the slap, “That was one of those things about that moment, I just didn’t realize, I wasn’t thinking about how many people were hurt at the time. So I want to apologize to the mother of ChrisI want to apologize to the family of Chrisspecifically to Tony Rock. We had a great relationship, you know? Tony Rock he was my man. And this is probably irreparable.”

Words from Tony Rock

“All the crumbs and losers on social media repeatedly said that it has nothing to do with me and that I should shut up or stay out. Others said that I (who has been making a lot of money since 1999) was commenting in an attempt to earn notoriety,” he wrote Tony48 years old.

“Now, after being personally mentioned in the video, smart people (very few on social media) will realize that he wasn’t just some guy from the outside looking in,” he continued. “There was a genuine friendship. So to all those idiots with their negative comments, you can respectfully SMD.”