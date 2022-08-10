Chris Pratt mocks bad reviews of his new series, The Terminal List

Chris Pratt is one of the most famous Hollywood stars of recent years, all thanks to his role in Hollywood movies. Guardians of the Galaxy. The promotion to Star-Lord allowed him to take other roles in notable productions in the industry and since then he has been a constant in the world of entertainment. But not everything always goes well. The American faces negative criticism towards his new series on Amazon Prime Video, La Lista Terminal- 69%, with some teasing on their social networks.

In The Terminal ListLieutenant Commander James Reece (Chris Pratt) turns to revenge as he investigates the mysterious forces behind the murder of his entire platoon. Free from the military command structure, Reece applies the lessons learned from nearly two decades of war to hunt down those responsible. On sites like Rotten Tomatoes, the series has received a 40% rating from specialized critics (rotten), while the general public gave it a 94%. Chris Pratt mocks reviewers with Dr. Evil meme in which he celebrates 1.6 billion minutes watched the ending list (via The New York Post):

Like many other Marvel stars who want to get out of their comfort zone, Chris Pratt he has found work in other studios and, despite his numerous scandals, he is loved and followed by millions of fans around the world. Bad reviews notwithstanding, The Terminal List becomes a huge hit on Amazon Prime Video and Pratt maintains his reputation as a sure-fire star. The terminal list premiered on Prime on July 1 and is based on the homonymous novel by Jack Carr and its first season has a total of eight chapters; in its cast we also find Taylor Kitsch and Constance Wu.

Meanwhile, fans of Chris Pratt they continue to await his return to the MCU. We recently saw him for a few minutes in Thor: Love and Thunder, but many in the public already want to have him on their own adventure. Guardians of the Galaxy: The Holiday Special is the response to the request; James Gunn directs this Christmas chapter as an epilogue to phase 4 of the MCU that will arrive on Disney Plus in December; a new and exciting approach to the guardians whose plot details are still secret.

On the other hand, the post-production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 continues and the film will hit theaters next year. It’s been a long time since the last installment, all thanks to delays caused by the conflict between The Walt Disney Company and James Gunn in the summer of 2018 and of course the coronavirus pandemic. But time has passed and things look bright for the third film, which will close with the trips of the stellar group in the MCU; an era is about to end but new ones begin alongside characters never before seen on the big screen.

