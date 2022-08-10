Chicken in pieces or whole? This is what the polleros hide from you and that could save you a few pesos

For a couple of days there has been an endless number of problems surrounding the buying and selling of chickens. Much is made about the fact that the polleros have also taken advantage of the crisis currently facing the country with the issue of inflation and this is not pleasant for our pocket. We must emphasize that the difference between this protein and the pork either vealis that the chicken It has a wide variety of pieces that we can buy in the supermarket, this being “apparently” cheapest so far.

According to information presented in the portal of the Federal Consumer Protection Office (Profeco) the standard prices at which it is sold 1kg boneless skinless chicken breast, along with the cut filletare the highest with a total of $169.57 pesos. In the cheapest, we find the American cut breast for $86.77 pesos.

Related news

In comparison with the price for whole Chicken, we would be realizing that the prices are really excessive in the parts separately, because it could really be worth much more to buy it completely than separately and it would save you much more than you think.

According to the information presented by the portal of prophet and in a comparison with various self-service stores, 1kg of whole chicken is around $49 -$50 pesos. However expensive, in some popular brands, dedicated to the sale of meat of all kinds, it would be the most expensive for $56.50 pesos, being even lower in the comparison of sale by pieces.

Related news

conclusion

Although the cut pieces can be much easier to acquire and avoid the tedious task of cutting the chicken, for the current situation, we recommend buying the whole chicken. For now, you could save much more and take advantage of the various recipes that are available with many of its pieces, take advantage of them and save a little more.