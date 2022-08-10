Check out the trailer for ‘House of Hammer’, the docuseries about the Armie Hammer case

In recent times, the Armie Hammer case left the entertainment industry and the world in general with a square eye. And it is not for less, because behind the relaxed face of one of the actors who was making a name for himself in Hollywood, with films like The Social Network, The Lone Ranger Y Call Me By Your Namea completely different person was hiding and with a somewhat murky story.

It was in 2021 that allegations of abuse and sexual misconduct against Hammer came to light. by several women – there was even talk of cannibalism. As a result of all this, things for Armie were getting complicated, Well, his ex-wife spoke about it and little by little more details of his behavior came out. That is why one by one they removed him from the projects in which he was involved, such as a movie with Jennifer Lopez and The Billion Dollar SpyAnd if that wasn’t enough, he was also dumped by his agency.

Photo: Getty Images

After several months away from the spotlight, it became known that Armie Hammer had entered a rehabilitation program and later we find out that Robert Downey Jr. himself paid all the expenses. But after this, the 35-year-old actor disappeared from the entertainment world, leaving many doubts about his case. But don’t worry that a documentary will be released very soon that will apparently answer many questions about his behavior.

‘House of Hammer’ Will Reveal Never-Before-Seen Details of the Armie Hammer Case

It turns out that soon it will arrive House of Hammer. It is a docuseries produced by Discovery+ that will feature testimonies from the victims of Armie Hammer, who will tell how they ended up dating him and, above all, the unpleasant situations that made them go through. Although in addition to this –and judging by the trailer–, it is seen that they will dive into their whole lives to understand what was going on in their mind and what led him to end this way.

And for that, they will have the participation of Armie’s aunt, Casey Hammer, as well as multiple survivors of the actor’s alleged abuse, who will exclusively reveal disturbing and sinister details about bondage, cannibalism fantasies, branding and more. But in addition to this, throughout the chapters it will show the accusations of violence and abuse to the political manipulation and financial fraud that it hides. one of the most prominent families in the United States: none other than the Hammers.

This is the poster for ‘House of Hammer’/Photo: Discovery+

“Each episode will shed light on a depraved pattern of abuse that extends far beyond the accusations leveled against the disgraced actor (…) “House of Hammer” weaves a chilling tale of dysfunction and evil behind decades of power and money. The rape and abuse allegations brought against Armie Hammer in recent years are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Hammer family.” Says the synopsis of this docuseries

House of Hammerthe docuseries about the Armie Hammer case will begin airing on Discovery+ on September 2. For now it has not been confirmed if we will have a chance to see it in Mexico and Latin America, but while we wait for these details to be confirmed, To continue we let you the trailer:

