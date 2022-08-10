Cardi B opened up about how she raises her kids to understand her privileged life

Cardi-B, 29, has a very tight schedule. However, she mothers her full-time, as she explained in an interview she gave to Singapore’s ‘Vogue’ magazine, where she also explained why she has never hired a nanny.

The rapper, who denied hitting a fan at a UK music festival, has a 4-year-old daughter, culture; and a 10-month-old son, Wave; with Offset, so the first thing he explained in the conversation is that his two sons had gotten sick at the same time, “It’s been very stressful. I’ve been up all night and all day with my baby for the last two days, but what can you do?

Cardi B at the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York Getty Images

“I’m exhausted. I’ve been overwhelmed and scared,” Cardi said and later she explained that these recent events made her remember her childhood with her sister. Hennessy, “I started thinking about how my mother had to go through this a lot, because my sister and I always got sick at the same time. I have never appreciated my mother more. Having kids helps you see things a little differently.”

The rapper also commented on how she thought about motherhood before becoming a mother and said that she thought she could hire a nanny to travel with her while she worked, but that all changed when Kulture was born.

“Everyone was so nervous about my career and my future, but I told them: It’s easy. Trust me, I will have a babysitter and she will travel back and forth with me. It’s not even going to be a bother,” she said, later adding:

When the baby came, she couldn’t even think about having a babysitter because she was afraid someone would be near her. I have never had a babysitter for Kulture.” Cardi-B

The artist also explained why she does not take advantage of her mother’s kindness to take care of her children, “Your parents have already lived their lives and raised their children. They are older and do not have the same energy as someone in their 20s. I am never far from my children, because that is my responsibility as a mother.”

Another topic he touched on was what he expects from his children in the future: “I want them to do amazing things when they grow up. I want them to be smarter than me, to be the best version of me.”

In addition, he commented that he wants his children to understand the privilege they have being the children of two artists: “They need to know it so that they never feel comfortable and say: I’m going to get it because I’m the son of Cardi and Offset, and they will never know how it feels like fighting, so they may not be as hungry as I was to get off the streets.”

Even though my kids are rich, I want them to know that when you work for something and achieve it, it’s more respected, especially when people see you busting your ass for it.” Cardi-B

However, pampering your children with luxuries is not prohibited. For example, earlier this week, Offset gave Kulture $50,000 in cash for his birthday. Meanwhile, Cardi B made all the people who came to her concert in England sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to her daughter.

