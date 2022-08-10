Cardi B and Offset gave daughter Kulture $50,000 cash for her birthday

It seems that Cardi-B Y Offset have run out of ideas to surprise their eldest daughter Kulture.

In the past they have bought miniature Birkin bags from her or personalized diamond necklaces and they have thrown her parties in style with countless celebrities among the guests, but now that the little girl already has a closet full of designer pieces and an enviable jewelry collection They don’t know what else to give him.

In the end, the marriage has opted for the most practical: directly give you money as if you were an adult. Kulture turned 4 years old last Sunday and celebrated by going with her parents to a candy museum called Candytopia, where the rapper recorded her trying to buy cotton candy with a wad of cash.

The birthday girl openly boasted that she had a “ticket”, an expression that in the jargon used by rap stars is equivalent to a million dollars. However, Offset quickly corrected her to explain that she was actually ‘just’ $50,000 dollars, as if he wanted to make it clear to everyone present that he is not crazy enough to give that amount of money to a girl.

On many occasions, the two music stars have faced criticism for the luxuries of those who surround their firstborn, but Cardi has always maintained that it is a matter of status: If the two of them wear Chanel, their daughter should too so that it is clear how rich they are.

