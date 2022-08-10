Camila Cabello participates with Victoria’s Secret in historic campaign

Camila Hair joins Victoria’s Secret in a historic campaign.

This Tuesday, April 26, the singer of “Bam Bam” shared two videos on Instagram, one in English and one in Spanish, to announce that she is the newest image of the fragrance Bombshell of Victoria’s Secret and that the association is the first bilingual campaign for this brand.

“To me, the word ‘bomba’ means to possess your desires, your pleasures,” he said, before adding in Spanish, “and…to enjoy all that life has to offer.”

“I am honored to be the newest addition to the Bombshell family of Victoria’s Secret 💖 and to be part of the brand’s first bilingual campaign!” Cabello captioned the video. “Bombshell is about accepting who and what you are, and celebrating it every day.”

Both she and Victoria’s Secret They also shared some photos from the new campaign, which is available in stores and online, of which Cabello said, “make me feel #LikeABombshell💋.”

Camila was also recently in The Late Late Show with James Corden, there he talked about his arrival in the United States during Carpool Karaoke, and told James that he thought he was going to Disneyland. During the music segment, she also revealed the real reason why she auditioned for XFactor and the celebrity she thought she would marry.

Find Camila Cabello music in iHeartRadio Pop





Text: Sarah Tate