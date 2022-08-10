Camila Cabello has a new love, who is it?

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes formed one of the most recognized couples in the music industry, after their relationship was made public in the international media. However, all the magic ended; the artists announced in November 2021 that their union had come to an end and that they would go their separate ways.

The couple’s decision to end their two-year love, to launch new experiences in their professional careers, became known through social networks. The message was delivered to their fans, who used to call them ‘Shawmila’ as a way of expressing love and admiration for them.

“We decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love as humans for each other is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and we will continue as best friends. We appreciate your support from the beginning and we will move forward,” reads the statement. postwhich was replicated by fan accounts and international media.

Now, months after the news officially came to light, the eyes of the curious fell on the new love of the actress and singer. Everything seems to indicate that the singer has already turned the page and that her love story has begun to be written with another man, with whom Cabello has been captured in public.

According to information published by different entertainment portals, the interpreter of Miss He would be giving himself a new sentimental opportunity with Austin Kevich, CEO and co-founder of Lox Club, a dating application that stands out for its exclusivity and privacy. Weeks ago they were seen together in a restaurant in the city of Los Angeles, where an unusual closeness was detected.

However, in the last few hours this loving bond between the couple was confirmed after the paparazzi recorded in different photos the moment that they both hold hands, walk together on public roads and kiss each other, regardless of being seen by the curious

The reactions did not stop on the digital platforms, sparking curiosity to see the contents of the new relationship they started. In the postcards, Cabello is seen walking in a blue dress with white flowers, while the one who would be her new boyfriend wears a light T-shirt, glasses and green shorts.

At the moment, the celebrity has not commented on this romance, and has not published content directly to their digital platforms. For their part, many fans assure that they would be getting to know each other, while others point out that they already have a more formal relationship.

Shawn Mendes celebrated his birthday in style

This Monday the pop music star Shawn Mendes turned 24 years old. The composer and model was celebrating his birthday in the city of Miami, United States, where he was seen euphorically enjoying a party at LIV Miami.

Mendes was part of a party accompanied by music producer Kaytranad and other friends from the industry, last Saturday until the wee hours of the morning. As part of his birthday, he was also seen in one of his favorite places, Miami Beach; there he was able to show the results that his judicious gym sessions have produced.

Through his social networks, Shawn Mendes thanked his followers for the thousands of congratulatory comments on his birthday, a message that was accompanied by a photograph of when he was a child, in which a little Mendes can be seen smiling in the company of his loved ones. darlings.

“This boy feels the love today, thank you”, expressed the singer to his almost 70 million followers on the social network Instagram.