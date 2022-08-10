Camila Cabello has a new boyfriend and there are photos: Forgot Shawn Mendes? | Music

Jean G Fowler

The singer was seen happy with her new partner, with whom she was affectionate

After taking a long time for herself after ending her relationship with Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello seems to have given herself a new opportunity in love, because a kiss captured by the paparazzi cameras betrayed the singer who is premiering romance.

Although the rumors began a few weeks ago, andThese images confirm that Camila Cabello is dating Austin Kevitchthe CEO of the Lox Club dating app, since they were seen romantically on an outing where it is even possible to notice that the interpreter kisses him.

The pair enjoyed an outing in Los Angeles, where they walked hand-in-hand and had coffee at a local spot, where they were seen all smiles.

It was only in the month of June when Camila Cabello and the owner of what is described as an “app for Jews (and non-Jews) with ridiculously high standards” was in June, when they were also walking in LA.

Although little is known about Austin Kevitch, we remember that Camila Cabello had a two-year relationship with singer Shawn Mendes, which ended in November 2021.