Camila Cabello forgets Shawn Mendes with another boy: the photos!
while yesterday Shawn Mendez celebrated his 24th birthday soaking in the beaches of Miami surrounded by friends, his ex-partner Camila Hair I was enjoying a free afternoon in Los Angeles. So far, everything normal, but next to her I walked a mysterious boy that the paparazzi did not take long to immortalize. Holding hands, loving each other, even some other kiss. Everything seems to indicate that between them there is something more than a friendship. Who is the lucky one? Is named austin kevitch and is 31 years old. We tell you everything we know about him.
They both enjoyed breakfast on the terrace of a bar. For the date, Camila Cabello chose a blue dress with white flowers and black sandals, while he opted for an informal look with a white shirt, shorts and sneakers. Kevitch is the CEO and co-founder of a dating app call Lox Club“for Jews (and non-Jews) with ridiculously high standards”, as the app itself is presented on social networks.
It is not the first time we see them together. In June, some images of him came to light while enjoying a walk at night that set off the alarms. The fans of the singer have gone crazy after coming to light these last Photographs, which leave no room for doubt. There is a lot of chemistry between them. The big question is,his is serious or is it a fleeting summer love? Only time will tell. Camila left nine months ago from a long relationship that was also very exposed to the media. her breakup with Shawn Mendez It marked a before and after in his life, although now it seems that he has managed to turn the page.
His past with Shawn Mendes
Their breakup was totally unexpected. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello they were the perfect couple, at least, facing the gallery. On November 8, 2021, the couple announced on networks that they were leaving the relationship “by mutual agreement” after more than two years together. His love situation aroused a lot of curiosity in the media, who investigated the reasons. The singer confessed that her anxiety problems had distanced them.
Both he and she went their separate ways and, through their music, told the world how they felt. Shortly after, Shawn Mendes released “It’ll Be Ok“, a song that was named after Camila Cabello. “Are we going to do it? Will it hurt? I begin to imagine a world where we don’t collide. It’s making me sick but we’ll heal and the sun will rise,” the lyrics read.
Camila Cabello released an album, Family, and many of the songs that appear there talk about his relationship with Shawn Mendes. “Now I’m dancing with strangers. You could be casually dating. Damn, everything is changing so fast,” the lyrics to “Bam Bam“, the theme that has the collaboration of Ed Sheeran.