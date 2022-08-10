Camila Cabello forgets Shawn Mendes with another boy: the photos!









while yesterday Shawn Mendez celebrated his 24th birthday soaking in the beaches of Miami surrounded by friends, his ex-partner Camila Hair I was enjoying a free afternoon in Los Angeles. So far, everything normal, but next to her I walked a mysterious boy that the paparazzi did not take long to immortalize. Holding hands, loving each other, even some other kiss. Everything seems to indicate that between them there is something more than a friendship. Who is the lucky one? Is named austin kevitch and is 31 years old. We tell you everything we know about him.

They both enjoyed breakfast on the terrace of a bar. For the date, Camila Cabello chose a blue dress with white flowers and black sandals, while he opted for an informal look with a white shirt, shorts and sneakers. Kevitch is the CEO and co-founder of a dating app call Lox Club“for Jews (and non-Jews) with ridiculously high standards”, as the app itself is presented on social networks.

“Camila Cabello confirms new romance with exclusive Lox Club dating app CEO Austin Kevitch as they share a kiss during FIRST outing together… after her split from Shawn Mendes Austin rested his hand on top of his girlfriend’s knee as they sat close enjoyed a bite to eat pic.twitter.com/3ij5r1uxni“ — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) August 8, 2022

It is not the first time we see them together. In June, some images of him came to light while enjoying a walk at night that set off the alarms. The fans of the singer have gone crazy after coming to light these last Photographs, which leave no room for doubt. There is a lot of chemistry between them. The big question is,his is serious or is it a fleeting summer love? Only time will tell. Camila left nine months ago from a long relationship that was also very exposed to the media. her breakup with Shawn Mendez It marked a before and after in his life, although now it seems that he has managed to turn the page.