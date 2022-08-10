Camila Cabello explained why she has a terrible time on the beach

Camila Cabello was present in various media around the world not just because of her songs, but because of some images that were taken of her on the beach in Miami without her consent.

The Cuban singer, born in Cojimar, a neighborhood in Havana, made the decision to write a long post on her Instagram account to refer to the paparazzi shots.

In the long post, the singer stated that she was “not breathing” and he kept his stomach so tight that his “abs hurt” while being photographed in a bikini from all angles.







Camila Hair. He went to rest for a weekend in Miami and finished Photo/IG Camila CAbello



What Camila Cabello said about the photos that were taken of her in a bikini in Miami

Camila Cabello criticized the paparazzi for invading her privacy andruin your weekend trip to the beach in Miami.

“I have felt super vulnerable and unprepared: I have worn bikinis that were too small for me and I have not paid attention to my appearanceand then I saw the photos on the Internet and the comments and I felt very upset,” wrote the 25-year-old Cuban singer based in the United States.

“I reminded myself because what happened had an impact on my self-esteem, but I was immersed in the culture’s thoughts and not my own,” she continued. “It is a culture that has become so accustomed to an image of what the body of a ‘healthy’ woman who is not at all real to many”I continue in your download.







Camila Cabello with her friends in a pool. A moment of rest turned into a nightmare. photo/file



Cabello -who is gearing up for the release of her third studio album, Familyon April 8, added in the release against paparazzi and beauty standards that she is “a single 20-year-old woman in the middle of a lot of album promotion” and that, therefore, it irritated her that she only wanted to “look ‘right'”.

“I have bought a new bikini, a very nice outfit, I have put on lip gloss and I have not eaten anything too heavy before entering the sea because I knew I was going to be attacked for a photo shoot,” she explained, referring to her animal-print two-piece with which she went

“I pulled my abs so tight I wasn’t breathing and I barely smiled and I was so aware of where the paparazzi were all the time, i couldn’t let go and relax and do what we’re supposed to do when we go out in nature“.

What Camila Cabello likes about the beach

The former “Fifth Harmony” singer concluded her message by telling her fans that her goal was “to feel again like a 7-year-old girl on the beach, when I was silly, happy, exhaling, pretending to be a mermaid, FREE“.

And he added: “I have never had a worse time at the beach. I’m still not at the point of my journey in this life where I don’t give a shit.“, implying that what he hates most about his recreational activity in the sea.







Camila Cabello was supported by Kesha and Lily Collins. Photo/EFE



It didn’t take long for Cabello’s celebrity friends to jump into the comments section with words of love and support. Many appreciated the honesty of CI love to show up with a belly, a few extra kilos and share what she feels when her privacy is invaded in such an annoying way.

“Ur a f-ing queen and are perfect,” singer Kesha, 35, wrote. “The patriarchy wins when we starve. And for whom? NAH. Thanks for the honesty.”

“Emily In Paris” actress Lily Collins echoed that sentiment, writing, “I feel you and send all the love and positive vibes your way.”

