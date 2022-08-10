Camila Cabello celebrates Shawn Mendes’ birthday with a new boyfriend (Austin Kevitch)

Last Monday, the same day that Shawn Mendes celebrated his 24th birthday in Miami, it was confirmed that Camila Cabello (25) is in love again.

The interpreter of havana has been photographed in Los Angeles by the hand of Austin Kevitch. Both dedicate carantoñas and the occasional kiss. Kevitch is the CEO and co-founder of a very unique dating app called Lox Club. This app, which can only be used if you live in New York, Los Angeles or Miami, is aimed –although it is not exclusive– at Jews with great purchasing power and a high lifestyle.

The businessman is a friend of Nicholas Galitzine, who appeared in the movie Cinderella with Hair, so the American press speculates that it could be the actor who introduced them.

Camila Cabello and Austin Kevitch Social networks

Speculation about this romance began in early June, when the two were seen together in Los Angeles for a walk.

Before dating Austin, Camila Cabello had a two-year relationship with Shawn Mendes, which began after collaborating on the single Señorita (2019). Four years earlier, both artists had already released the single, I know what you did last summer.

After two years of love, in which they seemed to live in a permanent fairy tale with music as a link, the couple announced their breakup in November 2021 by posting the same message on their respective Instagram accounts: “We have decided to end to our romantic relationship, but our love as human beings is stronger than ever. We began our relationship as best friends and will continue to be.” The former Fifth Harmony member later stated that when they started dating “we were really just learning to be adults” and that she needed to reorder her priorities.

Shawn Mendes in Miami Beach, Florida pichichipixx

The Weeknd sang for him

Shawn Mendes celebrates his birthday with splashes on the shores of Miami, outings with friends and a party at LIV Nightclub

While Camilla Cabello enjoys her budding romance, on the other side of the US, Shawn Mendes has celebrated his birthday with dips on the shores of Miami, outings with friends and a party at LIV Nightclub. His friend The Weeknd did not miss the celebration of his fourth century, who surprised those present with a performance that Mendes also joined.

Shawn Mendes leaving Carbone restaurant in Miami GTRES

In the photos of these days of disconnection and celebration, the Canadian is seen very smiling and with an enviable physical shape. However, the artist is going through a delicate period. A couple of weeks ago he was forced to call off his Wonder World Tour due to a relapse in his anxiety issues, a mental health issue he has suffered with since he was a teenager. Already in April he wrote that his greatest concern is the perception that people have of him. “I am afraid that if people see the truth, they might get bored of me. So in those moments of discouragement I either put on a show or I hide.”