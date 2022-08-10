Britney Spears returns to music! She will collaborate with Elton John in ‘Hold me Closer’ – El Financiero

After seven years without releasing a single or album, and after the rumors that began to circulate a few weeks ago,Britney Spears get back to music! And it will do so in collaboration with Elton John for a song called ‘Hold me Closer‘.

The musician from the United Kingdom was the one who confirmed that the release of the new song on which he worked alongside ‘pop princess‘, who walked away from music due to the tutelage to which she was subjected for 13 years.

Elton John announces new song with Britney Spears

Page Six had announced two weeks ago that the Spears’ comeback would be with Elton John’s ‘Tiny Dancer’, with whom, according to his sources in the music industry, he secretly met in mid-July to record; the song would be released this month.

However, through his Instagram account, the singer of ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’ shared an image in which the title of the song appears -Hold me Closer- and two emojis: a rose and a rocket, alluding to the singers, since the rose emoji is usually used by the interpreter of ‘Everytime’, while the 75-year-old musician carries it in his description.

In the description of the image that John uploaded to social networks there are no more details about the premiere or even if there will be an official video, but added a link in your profile to pre-save the song on Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer.

Britney Spears returns to music

“I haven’t shared my voice in a long time…maybe too long”, wrote the ‘princess of pop’ on July 15 on her Instagram, when she shared on Instagram a video of her singing a new version of ‘Baby One More Time’, which she wanted to release a few years ago, but her plans were frustrated for his tutelage, he exposed.

This would be the first official single from the ‘princess of pop’ since 2016, when she released ‘Slumber Party’, from her album glory (2016).