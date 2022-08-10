Britney Spears breaks musical silence in collaboration with Elton John

After more than a decade, the American singer Britney Spears today takes up the baton of the musical composition together with the British Elton John, to give life to the song Hold Me Closer.

Under the label of the company Interscope Records, the single takes as a reference the lyrics of the song Tiny Dancer, created by John and Bernie Taupin, which captured praise and success in the early 1970s, reports the company attached to Universal Music.

Currently, the 75-year-old British artist is leading his farewell tour of the stage, with which he promotes the album The Lockdown Sessions, number 32 in his repertoire and which was released last October.

The plaque, a result of the confinement due to the Covid-19 pandemic, brings together the talent of Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, the vocalist of the band Pearl Jam Eddie Veder, the cellist of Chinese origin Yo Yo Ma, the bassist of Metallica Robert Trujillo , and the group Gorillaz.

For her part, Spears enjoys her freedom after getting rid of the guardianship of her father, who since 2008 controlled all aspects of her life, stands out for her activity on social networks such as Instagram and sometimes evokes some of her successes.

The return to music, led by John, occurs after six years without releases (Slumber Party). “I haven’t shared my voice in a long time… maybe too much,” wrote the well-known princess of pop on her profile on the aforementioned social network.