Brad Pitt: Who are the actors on your blacklist?

Brad Pitt is one of the most sought-after actors in cinema.e, knowing that you are in the cast of a film is synonymous with being in front of a good quality film. There is no one who doubts his talent and we are even in a position to say that he is a true Hollywood legend.

The protagonist of ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ has been in more than 50 films, the most recent of these is ‘Bullet Train’ in which he shared credits with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who has shared the experience of working by his side and incidentally reveal that you have a list of actors he never wants to be on set with again.

Being an actor with a long career, it does not sound unreasonable that there is a “blacklist”, in fact it is highly likely that more than one actor has it.

“When you work with so many actors, and after a while, you start taking notes like, ‘I’m definitely not going to work with this person ever again. Brad has two lists, one good and one bad,'” Taylor-Johnson told Variety. .

Taylor-Johnson didn’t really beat his friend down, he even said it was a pleasure working with him, he just said that the actor looks for a good atmosphere in the recording.

“He just wants to bring light and joy to the world and be around people who are there to have a good time,” he clarified.

So who is on the blacklist? Some media outlets speculate that it is highly likely that Tom Cruise is on the list. Pitt worked with Hollywood’s highest-paid actor in the 1994 film ‘Interview with the Vampire’. They haven’t worked together since then, which seems very suspicious.

In addition, the same actor confessed that their personalities collided during filming: “Tom and I walked in different directions… He’s from the North Pole, and I’m from the South Pole. I always thought there was competition that got in the way of any real conversation.”

Another of the actors that could be on this “black list” is Harrison Fordwith whom he worked on the film “Intimate Enemy”, from 1997, and it is possible that Angelina Jolie’s ex would have preferred not to sign the contract because he said: “it was the most difficult film I have ever been in”.

And just as there is a blacklist, there is also a List of actors Pitt hopes to collaborate with againAmong the actresses is Sandra Bullock, with whom she shared credits in “Bullet train”, because they have a great friendship.

There is also Tilda Swinton, Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender, Casey Affleck and George Clooney, among many others.