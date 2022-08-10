Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in the new Damien Chazelle

The best movies of 2022, ordered in ranking

Among the most anticipated films of 2023, is Damien Chazelle’s new project, ‘Babylon’. In the summer of 2019 it was announced that Brad Pitt was going to work with the director of ‘Whiplash’ in this new story. In addition, Emma Stone was once again under the direction of Chazelle for her new film. The expectation did not wait for the news given the good result that ‘La La Land’ had. However, a year and a half later, it was announced that a year and a half later, Stone left the project due to scheduling issues and Margot Robbie was the substitute for the role..

With that leading couple, the theme centered on cinema, specifically on the arrival of sound to the seventh art and the director who won an Oscar for Best Director in 2016, there are many and many who predict that ‘Babylon’ will be one of the films of 2023.

end of 2019 Paramount announced that it was hosting the production of the film. Marc Platt, who already produced ‘La La Land’, is one of the producers as are Olivia Hamilton, Matthew Plouffe and Tobey Maguire.

The team includes several regular Chazelle collaborators, such as composer Justin Hurwitz, cinematographer Linus Sandgren, costume designer Mary Zophres and editor Tom Cross. Florencia Martín of ‘Licorice Pizza’ and ‘Blonde’ is in charge of production design.

Is there no desire to see the new director of ‘Whiplash’, ‘La La Land’ or ‘First Man’? Let’s review the details we know about the movie.

‘Babylon’: Release date

The filming of ‘Babylon’ was completed several months ago, specifically in October 2021. We won’t have to wait a long time to see it: Paramount has set the premiere of the film for on January 27, 2023.

‘Babylon’: Plot

If Robbie and Pitt have already worked together on a story about a specific episode of the film industry thanks to Tarantino and his ‘Once upon a time in… Hollywood’, now they will do the same but going back a few more decades. Chazelle takes a dive into 1920s Hollywood.

The film is presented as a historical drama about a great cultural revolution of the time: the moment when cinema began to speak and left the world behind. This evolution towards a more modern industry was difficult in many aspects for the actors and actresses of the time (the suppression of mime and exaggerated acting, the new work of diction, the difficult reception by the public, etc.), who see its disappearance at the same time as that of the silent film.

While some characters are likely to be completely fictional, others will be inspired by real personalities such as Charlie Chaplin and John Gilbert, iconic figures of the silent film era, or Clara Bow, an icon of the Roaring Twenties, or actress Anna May Wong.

‘Babylon’: Cast

Robbie will play Clara Bowone of Hollywood’s first “It Girls” and one of the biggest stars of the Roaring Twenties. Pitt will play a character based on John Gilbertalso known by the nickname “the great lover”.

In June 2021 it was known that Olivia Wilde and Tobey Maguire were joining the film, as well as Phoebe Tonkin and filmmaker Spike Jonze. .

Maguire, who is also one of the executive producers, will play Charlie Chaplin.

Jean Smart, the protagonist of the series ‘Hacks’will play a Hollywood film critic and journalist.

Completing the cast are Samara Weaving, Flea, Katherine Waterston, Li Jun Li, Jovan Adepo, Max Minghella, Eric Roberts, Spike Jonze, Chloe Fineman and Lukas Haas, among many others. Almost nothing.

‘Babylon’: Pictures

At the moment we do not have official photos of the film. What we have been able to see are images of the actor during the filming that have been shared by social networks.

