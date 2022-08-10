Black Adam: Was a post credit scene made thanks to the additional footage?

According to some rumors, the additional shots of Black Adam allowed to insert a new post credit scene.

The project, which has been in development for many years, is finally coming to theaters bringing the character played by Dwayne Johnson to the big screen.

Warner Bros Discovery, after the change at the top of the studio, is very carefully evaluating the future of DC projects, a situation that led to the much discussed cancellation of Batgirl, and it seems that Black Adam has undergone a small change from the past.

In the most recent screenings used as a test to verify the potential public appreciation of the project directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, a new post-credit scene has appeared.

According to rumors, the sequence “will introduce a new element relating to Dwayne Johnson’s place in the DC Universe“.

No further details have been revealed for now, but the addition appears to have been shot during additional filming of the film.

Fans are already starting to speculate on the content of the moments and there are those who claim it is a scene necessary to bring back Superman, played by Henry Cavill, and those who think of a link with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, in which Ben Affleck reprized the part of Batman thanks to the additional shots of the sequel starring Jason Momoa.

Black Adam, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, will debut on October 20 in Italian cinemas. Also in the cast will be Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

At the center of the plot will be Black Adam, who is freed nearly 5,000 years after being bestowed on the all-powerful powers of the Egyptian gods and imprisoned just as quickly. But the anti-hero is ready to unleash his only form of justice in the modern world.